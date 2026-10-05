Salman Khan Reacts To Paparazzi’s ‘Love You’ Days After Calling Out Their ‘Inappropriate Back Shots’ On Bigg Boss 20 - VIDEO | X

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted today at brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's daughter's birthday party. The actor turned heads with his look. Well, one thing that went viral on social media was his million-dollar smirk. Salman won hearts with his little smirk as someone shouted, "Love you."

Salman Khan Responds To Paparazzi's 'Love You'

Salman was spotted by the paparazzi as he came to attend niece Sipaara's first birthday. As the actor came out of his car, paps started shouting, "Salman bhai, Salman bhai." He then waited for a moment to pose for the cameras. As paps started shouting, "Love you bhai, love you bhai," Salman gave a gentle smirk. As Salman entered his car, he acknowledged paps' love with a nod.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their daughter Sipaara on October 5, 2025, at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. The couple announced her name a few days later, sharing that they had chosen the name Sipaara for their little girl. Exactly a year after her birth, the couple marked her first birthday on October 5, 2026, with the celebrations bringing together their loved ones for the special milestone.

The first birthday celebration was a family affair, with several members of the Khan family turning up to celebrate the little one. Apart from Salman Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma were also spotted at the bash, while veteran actress Helen was seen arriving for the celebrations.

Salman’s rare public appearance also comes at a time when the superstar has been vocal about paparazzi culture on Bigg Boss 20. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he criticised photographers for taking inappropriate “hip shots”, leg shots and pictures of actresses from behind. Referring to the practice, Salman said, “Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain,” before calling the mentality “disgusting” and urging women to stand up against such behaviour.