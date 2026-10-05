Bigg Boss 20's Rhiti Tiwari SLAMS Alleged Ex-Stepfather's Claims, Defends Her 'Got Only ₹25,000 From Father Manoj Tiwari' Statement | FPJ Exclusive |

Rhiti Tiwari, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, sat down for an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, where she opened up about her experience inside the reality show, her relationship with her father and actor-politician Manoj Tiwari and the financial circumstances she spoke about during her stint on the show. During her time inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Rhiti had revealed that there was a period when she received ₹25,000 a month from her father and spoke about having to manage her expenses, including a time when she would eat vada pav and did not have enough money for petrol.

Her comments have since sparked a controversy after her alleged ex-stepfather, Ekam Bawa, shared a video questioning the claim and reportedly pointed to Rhiti’s alleged possession of luxury bags and expensive cars.

Rhiti has now addressed the controversy but chose not to directly comment on Ekam’s statements, saying that appropriate legal action had already been taken. She also defended her ₹25,000 statement, clarifying that she never intended to portray herself as someone who was struggling or seek sympathy from the audience.

Addressing the statements made by her alleged ex-stepfather Ekam Bawa, Rhiti said, "Since appropriate legal action has been taken, I would like to say nothing about it. But I think the fact that it came at such a convenient time should be an answer in itself. You know what I mean? I was not there to defend myself. So I think the audience is also smart. They’ll understand."

Speaking about her ₹25,000 statement, Rhiti clarified that she had never said she was struggling and that she was merely sharing her personal experience. Rhiti said, "Look, first of all, I never said that I was struggling. This is just my experience. I think every household and every family has different thought processes. I’m 25 right now. My dad has been very clear and my family has been very clear: “Beta, you make your own life.” Because if I am handed something, I won’t have any value for it. I will never have that fire within me to achieve something, to do something. So I’m very happy that this was not done for me."

The singer further added, "Secondly, at a certain age, you also start feeling embarrassed to ask your family for things when you become a certain age. You start feeling like, “I should do it myself. Why can’t I do it myself?” So it’s not that I don’t come from privilege or that privilege doesn’t exist. It’s just my truth. This is just what happened. It’s not my struggle story. It’s just my story. I’m not saying, “Please sympathise with me.” I was talking about it in a different moment, a different vulnerable moment. So I’m not asking for any sympathy. If I was asking for sympathy, I would have been asking for it for many years. If this was something I wanted to do, I would have been doing it for many years. It’s just that I became very real there. I’ve just been too real there. That’s basically it."