'AI Hai': Sanjay Dutt Issues Video Clarification Over 'No Peace In India' Remark On Shekhar Suman's Show; Netizens React - WATCH

'AI Hai': Sanjay Dutt's 'Scripted' Clarification VIDEO After 'No Peace In India' Remark On Shekhar Suman's Show Sparks Backlash | X

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt released a clarification video addressing his recent remarks on Shekhar Suman’s show, Shekhar Tonite. Sanjay claimed that the comments he made on the show were part of a scripted segment and clarified that they did not reflect his personal views.

Sanjay said, “Social media pe kayi logon ne Shekhar Suman ke show mein mere dwara kahi gayi kuch baaton ko lekar mujhse sampark kiye.”

Addressing the backlash he received, the actor said, “Main unki bhavnaon ko poori tarah se samajhta hoon.” He went on to clarify that his remarks were part of a “scripted segment” on the show.

Sanjay Dutt feels guilty and regrets for his words that 'he no longer sees the same peace in India'. https://t.co/bKQLGfou77 — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) October 5, 2026

Sanjay added, “Jaise ki aksar is tarah ke TV shows mein hota hai. Hum ek script ke anusar abhinaya kar rahe the.” He further stressed that the comments were made as part of the show and did not represent his personal beliefs. “Woh meri soch ya meri bhavnayein nahi hain,” he clarified.

The actor also said that he deeply values the trust and affection of his friends and well-wishers. Concluding the video, Sanjay said, “I would never want any misunderstanding about my actual views to arise because of a scripted performance. I hope this clarifies the whole matter in the right context.”

@NewsAlgebraIND Fake AI video — Sanjay Sharma, Equity Investor| seasoned IT Leader (@sanjay_sharma30) October 5, 2026

Following the release of the clarification video, several social media users reacted to it. One user commented on Viral Bhayani’s video, “AI hai.” Another wrote, “Pehle wala real tha.... scripted to yeh lag raha hai.” A third user called the video “AI generated”, while others questioned whether it featured an “AI generated voice.”

SANJAY DUTT SAYS HE NO LONGER FEELS THE SAME PEACE IN INDIA Actor Sanjay Dutt during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite said he could no longer feel the same sense of peace in India. He praised Indians as large hearted and hospitable and said he prayed for those days to return. @duttsanjay @shekharsuman7 — Ravi Prakash Official (@raviprakash_rtv) October 4, 2026

On Sanjay Dutt’s appearance on Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite during the Gandhi Jayanti special, the actor spoke about India and said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore.” He added that Indians are “large-hearted” and “hospitable” and prayed to Shivji for those days to return. The remark drew backlash online, with critics questioning his comments and pointing to the fact that Dutt and his family live in Dubai, while others brought up his past legal troubles.