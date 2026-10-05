Sanjay Dutt Clarifies His 'Can't Find Peace In India' Remark After Backlash: 'Made In Context Of A Scripted Conversation...'

Sanjay Dutt Reacts To Backlash Over 'No Peace In India' Comment | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Sanjay Dutt has issued a clarification after facing massive backlash on social media over his remark that he "no longer finds peace in India" on Shekhar Suman's podcast. His comments sparked criticism online, with several users questioning his statement and expressing their displeasure.

The actor had spoken about how much he values the warmth and hospitality of Indians but suggested that something had changed, leaving him feeling that he could no longer find peace in the country. His remarks quickly triggered reactions across social media, prompting him to address the controversy.

Sanjay Dutt Reacts To Backlash Over 'No Peace In India' Comment

Taking to social media, Dutt clarified that his statement was misunderstood and that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s religious sentiments or disrespecting any individual, community or institution.

"I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution," the actor wrote on X.

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Remarks Taken Out Of Context

Explaining the context behind his remarks, Dutt said they were part of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. He also drew a parallel with the humour and satire associated with his popular Munna Bhai films, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri’, which promotes love, warmth, togetherness and goodwill.

"My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous," he stated, adding that his words had unfortunately been interpreted outside their intended context.

Sanjay Dutt: "Ek peace hona chahiye, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India." But what kind of "peace" is he talking about? If there is no peace in India, then where is it? In our neighbouring countries? https://t.co/IKl8xHK3eJ — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2026

Work Front

Sanjay will be seen next in Khalnayak Returns, which is a sequel of his 1993 blockbuster, Khal Nayak.