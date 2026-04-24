Khalnayak Returns Announced: Sanjay Dutt Reprises Iconic Ballu Role After 32 Years, Actor Seen Smoking In Intense First Look

Khalnayak Returns Announced | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Sanjay Dutt has officially announced Khalnayak Returns after 32 years since the original film's release. The 1993 classic also featured Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. On Friday, April 24, Dutt shared the first look, which is all things intense, with the iconic Khal Nayak Hoon Main track playing in the background, giving fans goosebumps and adding a strong wave of nostalgia to it.

Khalnayak Returns Announced

Sharing the first look on social media, Sanjay wrote, "Kuch kahaani khatam nahi hoti... woh dobara shuru hoti hai. Khalnayak Returns." The intense 1:12-minute video shows a dark, fiery backdrop, with Sanjay aka Ballu, Bollywood’s most iconic screen villains, walking with a chain in his hand, while several bodies lie scattered around him. In an iconic moment, he lights his cigarette using his fingers through the flames. He then delivers a powerful dialogue, "Bola tha na... 10 October, raat ke 10 baje, Ballu jail se fhurr..." before casually singing “Nayak nahi, Khalnayak hoon main” and walking off in his signature style.

Check out Khalnayak Returns first look:

However, the cast or release date has not been revealed.

Subhash Ghai's Demand For Younger Cast In Khalnayak Sequel

Meanwhile, when Khalnayak completed 32 years in 2025, filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed excitement over the growing demand for a sequel.

Sharing a photo with Sanjay, he wrote that Khalnayak should reappear on screen with Ballu (Sanjay), Balram, Ganga (Madhuri), and Ram (Jackie), alongside a young cast in its sequel, to recreate a new magic in cinema like never before.

The film, released on 6 August 1993, became a major commercial success. It was the second highest-grossing film of the year after Aankhen, grossing over Rs 21-24 crore worldwide on a budget of approximately Rs 3-5 crore.