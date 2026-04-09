Raghav Chadha Hosts Sanjay Dutt At His Delhi Home Days After Being Dropped As AAP's Deputy Leader In RS, Praises His Role In Dhurandhar

A recent meeting between Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and politician Raghav Chadha has caught the attention of fans and political observers alike. Chadha hosted the actor at his Delhi residence and later shared pictures from their warm interaction on social media.

The meeting comes at a time when Chadha has been making headlines in political circles. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was recently dropped as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, sparking speculation about his next political move. Reports have suggested that Chadha might consider launching a new political party, although there has been no official confirmation.

Amid the ongoing political buzz, Chadha appeared to take a break from the developments by spending time with friends. One of them was Sanjay Dutt, who has recently been receiving praise for his latest film Dhurandhar 2.

In one of the photos, the duo is seen posing for the camera. In another candid picture, they are seen having a conversation.

Sharing photos from their meeting, Chadha wrote a heartfelt message for the actor and congratulated him on the success of his film. “Had the pleasure of hosting at my place, some time ago, one of the warmest people I know, Sanjay Dutt. So good to see all the love coming your way for ‘Dhurandhar’. The aura remains the same, and so does the admiration people have for you through every era. Couldn’t be more deserved. Always rooting for you,” he wrote.

Dutt has been receiving appreciation for his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam in the action franchise Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film, which released on March 19, has been performing strongly at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel has reportedly collected over Rs 1,600 crore worldwide. With its impressive run, the Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner has become the highest-grossing films of 2026.