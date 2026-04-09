Prabhas And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 In Hyderabad; Their Pictures Go Viral

Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Watch Dhurandhar 2 | YouTube / X

Pan-India star Prabhas and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge at a theatre in Hyderabad. Their pictures from the theatre have gone viral on social media, and fans are quite happy to see the actor and the director together, as they are teaming up for the movie Spirit.

Check out the pictures of Vanga and Prabhas below...

While they watched Dhurandhar 2, Prabhas and Vanga have not yet shared anything about the movie on social media.

Last year, when Dhurandhar part 1 was released, Vanga had tweeted, "DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly 🙏🏻 Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices (sic)." We are sure now everyone is waiting for his tweet on Dhuandhar 2.

DHURANDHAR is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine.... DHURANDHAR The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top. #AkshayKhanna… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 20, 2025

Spirit Release Date

While this year on Eid we got to watch Dhurandhar 2, next year during the Eid weekend, Spirit is slated to hit the big screens. The movie will release on March 5, 2027.

The shooting of the film is currently going on, and moviegoers are super excited about Prabhas and Vanga's collaboration. The film also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role, and on January 1, 2026, the first look of Spirit was released.

While sharing the first look poster, Vanga had posted on Instagram, "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 (sic)."

The movie stars Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist, and his first look was released a few weeks ago.

The expectations from Spirit are quite high, as Vanga and Prabhas have teamed up for the first time.