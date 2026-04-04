'Action Will Be Taken': Prabhas Starrer Fauzi Makers Warn Netizens From Sharing Leaked Pictures From Sets

Fauzi Makers On Leaked Pictures | Instagram

Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, is one of the most-awaited upcoming Telugu movies. The movie is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and recently, a few pictures from the sets of the film were leaked on social media. On Saturday, the makers took to X to warn netizens from sharing the leaked content of the film online.

The official X account of Fauzi tweeted, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved."

It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi.



Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.



These leaks compromise the experience… — Fauzi (@FauziTheMovie) April 4, 2026

The makers further wrote, "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content."

Director Hanu Raghavapudi also tweeted, "We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special.



Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks.



Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/n4w3xDi8Fm — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) April 4, 2026

Fauzi Release Date

The official release date of Fauzi has not yet been announced, but according to reports, the makers are planning to release the film during Dussehra this year. Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the movie also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

Prabhas Upcoming Movies

Prabhas was last seen in The RajaSaab, which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actor has some interesting films lined up, like Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar Part 2, and Spirit.

While the official release date of Fauzi, Kalki 2898 AD sequel, and Salaar Part 2 has not yet been announced, Spirit, which also stars Triptii Dimri, will hit the big screens on March 5, 2027.