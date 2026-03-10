Ram Gopal Varma On Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'If It Earns ₹2000 Crore, South Films Will Go For Toss'

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who was deeply impressed after watching the 2025 film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has often penned long notes expressing his support for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19. The filmmaker recently said he believes the second instalment will be 'fantastic.'

Ram Gopal Varma On Dhurandhar 2

In an interview with Variety India, Varma said the audience has invested deeply in the characters and story, and will naturally follow the trajectory from the first part. He added that both parts were shot simultaneously, so it will feel like one film split into two, and he doesn’t expect audiences to have unrealistic expectations as it isn’t a typical franchise.

"It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only. I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one. Also, they are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the South," he added.

He added that Dhurandhar focuses on realism rather than exaggerated action, saying, "You can’t have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It’s got to be all real. If Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500–2000 crore, then all the South films will go for a toss, I think. All South films are designed in the old-school manner."

No Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will arrive during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.