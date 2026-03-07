Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Meet Bombay Rockers, The OGs Behind Ari Ari Song In Ranveer Singh Starrer

Bombay Rockers' Ari Ari | YouTube / Instagram

In the Dhurandhar first look video, the makers had used the recreated version of the song Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, and it became an instant chartbuster. Now, in the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, we get to hear the recreated version of the song Ari Ari. If you are a millennial, you would surely remember this song by Bombay Rockers.

In the early 2000s, the band Bombay Rockers came up with some of the best pop songs that became a rage, and Ari Ari was one of them. The song first featured in their album Introducing, and later a rock version was added in their album Crash & Burn. Bombay Rockets featured Danish-Indian singer Navtej Singh Rehal and Thomas Sardorf.

Now, in the Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer, the makers have used a recreated version of the track, which is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas & Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The lyrics credit is given to Irshad Kamil and Bombay Rockers.

Also, this is not the first time when the song is being recreated. In 2019, Ari Ari was recreated in the film Satellite Shankar, which starred Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role.

Bombay Rockers Instagram

While the band was very popular in the early 2000s, currently on Instagram they have just 1.3k followers. After the trailer was released, the official account posted, "The iconic “Ari Ari” by Bombay Rockers returns in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge 🔥 If you love it… share it. Full track dropping soon." Check out the post below...

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. It is one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the makers have decided to have paid previews on March 18. The advance booking for paid previews is alredy open, and the seats are filling fast.