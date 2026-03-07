Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews: Ranveer Singh Starrer's Most Expensive Ticket In Mumbai Costs ₹2000 - Deets Inside

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is slated to release on March 19, 2026, but it is going to have paid previews across the country on March 18. The advance booking for the paid previews has already opened, and we went to BookMyShow to check the ticket pricing in the theatres of Mumbai.

Well, the cheapest tickets for the paid previews cost Rs. 300, and the most expensive ticket is for Rs. 2000. In a few theatres, it already shows that the seats are filling fast.

Looking at the advance booking for March 18, we can clearly say that Dhurandhar 2 is heading for a fantastic start. We won't be surprised if it collects a double-digit amount just with its paid reviews.

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge was released on Saturday. It is an amazing trailer, and after watching it, we are sure many people would have already booked their tickets.

Ranveer is simply excellent in the trailer, and what once again impresses us is the music. The makers, this time, have used the song Aari Aari in the background, and it creates a strong impact.

While sharing the trailer, Ranveer posted, "Told you it was personal . . . Trailer Out Now (sic)."

Dhurandhar was just released in Hindi, but Dhurandhar 2 will be release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. With its pan-India release, trade is expecting that the film will take an opening of around Rs. 100 crore plus. So, let's wait and watch!

Dhurandhar 2 was supposed to clash with Yash's Toxic. But, a few days ago, the makers of Toxic announced that they are postponing their film, as due to US-Iran conflict, the movie's release in Middle East is uncertain.

So now, Dhurandhar The Revenge is heading for a solo release.