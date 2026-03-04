Toxic Release Date: Yash Starrer Gets Postponed, Avoids Clash With Dhurandhar 2 But Will Now Compete At Box Office With THIS Bollywood Movie

Toxic Still | YouTube

On Wednesday, the makers of Toxic announced that they are postponing the release date of their film as there's uncertainty about its release in Middle East due to the US-Iran conflict. So, the Yash starrer won't be clashing at the box office with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2. Toxic is now slated to release on June 4, 2026, and during that weekend another Bollywood biggie is slated to hit the big screens.

Well, we are talking about Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The David Dhawan's directorial is slated to release on June 5, 2026, a day after Toxic, but both films will compete at the box office during the same weekend. Now, this new box office clash has become the topic of discussion on social media.

Netizens React To Toxic Vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Clash

Reacting to the clash between Toxic and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a Reddit user wrote, "Such a major risk, i thought they would play it safe but clashing with Varun's film they will regret it (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "But they didn't inform Varun Dhawan's team this is really selfish from their side, Varun's movie literally booked and announced the date first/s (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "This is the third time A varun dhawan movie gonna be crushed by a South pan Indian movie. Baby John was destroyed by pushpa 2. Sunny sankskari ki tulsi kumari was destroyed by kantara 2. Now toxic will eat hai Jawani toh ishq hona hai alive (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Toxic Postponed

While the makers in their statement have clearly mentioned that Toxic has been postponed due to the current scenario in the Middle East, a lot of people on social media are stating that it is just a reason to avoid clash with Dhurandhar 2, as Ranveer Singh starrer is one of the most awaited films of the year.