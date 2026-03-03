Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release Postponed Due To Chandra Grahan: Report

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer | Instagram

The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge was reportedly going to be released on March 3, 2026, on the festival of Holi. However, the trailer release was postponed, and now, according to a report, the reason behind the postponement is the Chandra Grahan on Tuesday. According to reports, the grahan starts at 3:20 pm and ends at 6:47 pm.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer release on March 3 weren’t mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings. The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release.”

Earlier, the portal had reported that the makers were planning to launch the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on March 5, however, later the plan was changed they decided to release the trailer digitally without any event. Now, reportedly, the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 will be out on March 5 or 6, and it will be released digitally. But the exact trailer release date is not yet announced.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The film is just a few days away from its release, and the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the trailer and songs of the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 will be clashing at the box office with Toxic. The teaser of the Yash starrer was released a few days ago, and it didn't receive a good response. The trailer of Toxic is not yet released, and reportedly, it will be out on March 8. So, let's wait and watch which film will win the box office race.