Yash Starrer Toxic Postponed To June Due To US-Iran Conflict; Won't Clash With Dhurandhar 2 On Eid 2026

Yash starrer Toxic, which was slated to release on March 19, 2026, has been postponed due to the US-Iran conflict. The makers have shared a statement that the film has been delayed as there's uncertainty about the release, especially in the Middle East.

The statement read, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

It further read, "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support."

Toxic New Release Date

Toxic, which also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is slated to now hit the big screens on June 4, 2026. So, the fans of Yash have to wait for more three months to watch Toxic on the big screens.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash Averted

With Toxic getting postponed to June, Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 will now get a solo release on Eid 2026. It was supposed to be the clash of the titans at the box office on March 19.

Everyone was keen to know which film would win the box office race. However, now we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to rule in theatres solely.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

According to reports, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer was supposed to be out on March 3, 2026. But, as there was a Chandra Grahan on Tuesday, the makers postponed the trailer release. Now, reportedly, it will be out on March 5 or 6.