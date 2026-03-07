'Killing It': Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal & Others REACT To Dhurandhar 2 Trailer, Praise Ranveer Singh

Celebs React To Dhurandhar 2 Trailer | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh unveiled the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) on Saturday, March 7. The trailer offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The trailer depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.

After the trailer was unveiled, social media platforms were flooded with comments and excited posts, with viewers calling the trailer intense and adrenaline-packed. Ranveer's industry colleagues also couldn't stop praising his fierce and gory avatar in the trailer.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan commented, "Too too good. Killing it." adding two red hearts, fire and clap emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Dhurandhar 2, she wrote, "Beast mode on!!! This trailer is out of control!"

Vedang Raina commented with a GIF that read, "Absolute cinema."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Absolute madness!!! Mubarakaan in advance."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Can Not Wait."

Karan Johar added, "Baap re!!!! BAAP being the operative word!!!"

Ram Gopal Varma took to X and shared a one-line message praising Aditya Dhar as well as the trailer. He wrote, "This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will arrive during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

Earlier, Dhurandhar 2 was set to clash with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.