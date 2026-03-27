'Band Karna Bey': Sanjay Dutt Gets Irritated With Paps As They Record Him With Wife & Kids In Mumbai Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success – WATCH

Sanjay Dutt Snaps At Paps During Family Dinner | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen in Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar: The Revenge, reprised his role as SSP Chaudhary Aslam of the Lyari Task Force (LTF), Sindh Police, from the 2025 film Dhurandhar. Released on March 19, the film has earned Rs 1,067.24 crore worldwide despite being banned in Gulf countries and labelled as 'propaganda' by some critics.

Sanjay Dutt Snaps At Paps During Family Dinner

Amid the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay stepped out for dinner in Mumbai with his family, including his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt.

During the outing, paparazzi surrounded them and continuously clicked pictures, which appeared to irritate Sanjay. Before entering the restaurant, he told them, "Bas karna bey," asking them to stop recording. Dressed in a white printed shirt, he was also seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife.

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In another video, as the family stepped out after their dinner, paparazzi once again began recording them, which left Sanjay visibly annoyed. In an angry tone, he was heard saying, "Arey bhai, 2 minute band kar do, ho gaya abhi."

Sanjay Dutt Meets Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Dutt also recently met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, where the two discussed the development of the film industry in the state.

Sanjay wrote, "Chandrababu Naidu Garu, it’s always a pleasure meeting you, sir. I truly admire your vision for Andhra Pradesh and the energy you bring to building it. Thank you for the warm welcome."

They also spoke about the government's vision to make Andhra Pradesh a hub for film shootings and the opportunities available in the sector.

Work Front

After Dhurandhar 2, Sanjay has several movies in his pipeline, like Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD The Devil. Recently, a song from KD, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, received backlash on social media because of its vulgar lyrics.