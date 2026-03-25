'SP Aslam With The Dhurandhar Of AP': Sanjay Dutt Meets Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu; Netizens React

Sanjay Dutt Meets Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu | X (Twitter)

Actor Sanjay Dutt plays a very pivotal role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge, and his performance as SP Aslan has grabbed everyone's attention. After a string of flops, the actor finally got hits with the Dhurandhar franchise. Amid the celebration of the Dhurandhar 2's success, Dutt met Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

He took to X to share pictures of him and Naidu, and wrote, "Chandrababu Naidu Garu, it’s always a pleasure meeting you sir. I truly admire your vision for Andhra Pradesh and the energy you bring to building it. Thank you for the warm welcome." Check out the post below...

Chandrababu Naidu Garu, it’s always a pleasure meeting you sir. I truly admire your vision for Andhra Pradesh and the energy you bring to building it. Thank you for the warm welcome. 🙏@ncbn pic.twitter.com/QDyWOXN8uf — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 25, 2026

While Sanjay Dutt is a prominent Hindi film actor, for the past few years he has been working in South Indian films as well. Till now, he has starred in two Telugu movies, Double iSmart and The RajaSaab. We wonder if his meeting with Naidu is a hint that we will get to watch him in more Telugu movies.

Netizens React To Sanjay Dutt-Chandrababu Naidu's Pictures

Netizens have, as always, shown their creativity on X, and have hilariously reacted to the pictures. A netizen tweeted, "SP Aslam with the Dhurandhar of AP Naidu Gaaru (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Babu meeting baba (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has taken the box office by storm. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has collected Rs. 575.72 crore at the box office in just six days. It has broken many records and has surpassed the lifetime collection of many Bollywood biggies.

Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Movies

After Dhurandhar 2, we will get to watch Dutt in movies like Raja Shivaji, Baap, and KD The Devil. Recently, a song from KD, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, received backlash on social media because of its vulgar lyrics.