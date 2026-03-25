Dhurandhar 2 Actor Mustafa Ahmed REACTS To Criticism: 'Propaganda Karna Hota Toh Kisi Mahesh Ya Mukesh Ko Le Sakte The' - VIDEO

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Celebrity trainer-turned-actor Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan, the trusted right-hand man and another Indian spy in Pakistan, received appreciation for his role. Recently, the actor reacted to Dhurandhar being labelled a ‘propaganda’ film, questioning why director Aditya Dhar would cast him if that were the case, and saying he could have instead chosen someone named Mahesh or Mukesh, while maintaining that the film carries no propaganda.

Mustafa Ahmed On Propaganda Claims

Speaking to Bollywood Cut Uncut, Mustafa said, "Ek insaan ka propaganda, dusre insaan ka agenda hota hai. Mera naam Mustafa Ahmed hai. Aditya ji ko mere saath kaam karne ki kya zarurat hai? Woh agar kisi propaganda ki taraf ja rahe hain, toh kisi Mukesh ya Mahesh ko bhi le sakte the. Itna koi kisi ke liye kyun karega? Agar kisi ka agenda hai, main sabki respect karta hoon."

Check it out:

#Dhurandhar2 - Mustafa Ahmed, who played a key role in Dhurandhar 2, has finally broken the silence.



In his interview, he clearly said that director Aditya Dhar could have cast anyone else if there was any bias but he chose him purely on talent. That itself shuts down the fake… pic.twitter.com/TRoRWGZD5k — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 25, 2026

He stated that he does not mean to stay on the safer side, adding that when he worked in Dhurandhar, he did it with pure intentions, and everyone in the cast performed their roles with full dedication.

'Apna Kirdaar Usmein Maine Compromise Nahi Kiya'

Mustafa shared, "Maine apna jo kirdaar nibhaya hai, usmein maine kahin compromise nahi kiya hai. Main kahin pe bhi jaakar, jaise log bolte hain ki apne fame ke liye zameer bech diya ya kuch, maine aisa kuch nahi kiya. Main bas apni baat kar sakta hoon, apne tareeke se bol sakta hoon, aur apne liye bol sakta hoon. Is kirdaar ne aisa kuch nahi kiya, na hi maine apne aas-paas aisa kuch dekha jiske liye mujhe laga ho ki yeh sahi nahi hai."

Meanwhile, for the role of Rizwan, Mustafa shared that before he began training for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, his weight was around 80–81 kg. However, he had to bulk up to 85–86 kg for the role.