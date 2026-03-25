'No Interest In Playing Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood': Did Aamir Khan's Nephew Imran Khan Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

Imran Khan / Ranveer Singh | Instagram / YouTube

Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan is all set to make his acting comeback. On Tuesday, he interacted with his fans on Reddit and answered some interesting questions. However, one of the answers felt like a dig at movies like Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise.

One of the fans asked him, "Please do not transition to the macho roles which are so hot right now....... How would you like to star in some lgbtq drama? (sic)." Imran replied, "Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented (sic)."

Further answering about starring in a film based on LGBTQIA, Imran wrote, "I’ve long been an ally to LGBTQ causes, and I believe in every person’s right to self determination and identity. I would gladly participate in a movie about this, but I also don’t want to be guilty of queerbaiting so I try to be sensitive while reading scripts (sic)."

PM

Imran Khan Movies

Imran started his career with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, and was touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood. However, after a successful debut, most of his films failed to make a mark at the box office. In 2015, after his movie Katti Batti flopped at the box office, the actor decided to quit acting.

He made his acting comeback this year with a cameo in Happy Patel. But his next film as a lead is titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, directed by Danish Aslam and also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Reportedly, the movie will premiere on Netflix. However, the release date has not yet been announced.

While it will be Imran and Bhumi's first film together, the actor has previously worked with Danish in the film Break Ke Baad, which also starred Deepika Padukone in the lead role.