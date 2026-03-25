'We Manage To Save ₹2,500 In A Month...': Dhurandhar 2's Auto Rickshaw Driver Reveals He Can’t Afford ₹500 Ticket Despite Brief Role

Auto Driver In Dhurandhar: The Revenge Can't Afford Ticket | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its record-breaking box office run, collecting an impressive Rs 56.55 crore net on Day 6 (first Tuesday, March 24) despite the usual weekday drop. One of the major talking points of the film is its ending, in which Ranveer's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returns to his hometown in Punjab to reunite with his family.

Auto Driver In Dhurandhar: The Revenge Can't Afford Ticket

Interestingly, an auto-rickshaw driver who appears briefly in the final scene, the one who drops him home, recently revealed that he has not yet watched the film in theatres.

Recently, a clip of the auto driver’s interview has gone viral online, where a reporter asked him a simple question, whether he had watched the film yet. To this, he replied that he had not, citing financial constraints.

"The tickets are around Rs 500, and as you know, it has only just been released, so I haven’t been able to watch it yet," he added.

'Tickets Would Cost Around Rs 2,500 In Total'

He further stated that he and his family would watch Dhurandhar 2 later. When asked if his children had insisted on watching the film, given his brief appearance in it, the driver shared a practical reality. He said they did want to watch it, but he explained that there are five members in the family and the tickets would cost around Rs 2,500 in total, an amount they usually manage to save in a month.

As a result, he decided not to take them now, adding that they would wait a while and watch it later.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.