Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Report Day 6: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Gadar 2 & Animal, Earns ₹575.67 Crore In India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 continued its dream run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down even on weekdays. The high-octane action drama has managed to maintain a strong hold, collecting an impressive Rs 56.55 crore net on Day 6 (first Tuesday, March 24), despite the usual weekday drop.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 575.67 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 687.43 crore. Internationally, the film has also performed exceptionally well, earning Rs 231.57 crore overseas. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 919 crore in just six days.

The film opened with a thunderous Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Friday. Collections saw a huge jump over the weekend, with Rs 113 crore on Saturday and Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday. Even on Monday, the film remained strong with Rs 65 crore, before collecting Rs 56.55 crore on Tuesday, figures that are remarkable for a weekday.

What makes this run even more noteworthy is how quickly Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of several major Bollywood hits. It has already overtaken Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal within just six days of its release. This milestone cements its position as the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Looking ahead, the film is now eyeing bigger records, with targets including Stree 2, Chhaava, and Jawan. Trade analysts are confident that if the current momentum continues, Dhurandhar 2 could soon surpass even these benchmarks.

Given its pace, the film is also expected to comfortably beat the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. If trends hold steady, it may well go on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

With strong word-of-mouth, massive footfall, and consistent collections, Dhurandhar 2 is clearly rewriting box office records and setting new benchmarks for the industry.

The film is a spy-revenge saga that follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks.

Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film reportedly went on floors in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped up in October 2025. The makers filmed across multiple locations including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand, with several international locations doubling up as Pakistan-based settings.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and others.