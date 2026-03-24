'I Will Always Have Your Back': Mustafa Ahmed Aka Rizwan Of Dhurandhar 2 Pens A Heart-Warming Note For Ranveer Singh

Apart from Ranveer Singh, many actors of Dhurandhar The Revenge have grabbed the attention of the audience, and one of them is Mustafa Ahmed, who played the role of Rizwan in the movie. On Tuesday, Mustafa took to Instagram to share a heart-warming note for Ranveer, and revealed that they know each other for around a decade.

Mustafa shared a few pictures with Ranveer and wrote, "@ranveersingh Dhurandhar was 2yrs in the making. But Hamza and Rizwan are decade old comrades. With you, it’s always been just picking up from where we left. So many conversations unrelated to work but more to life. Times where we spoke without words. It can safely be said that we both can communicate telepathically. And I guess that’s what worked so smoothly on screen. It’s the proof that actions can be louder than words. And boy have we made some noise."

He further wrote, "Whether it’s Mustafa or Rizwan, I will always have your back. You know it. And now I guess the world knows it too. To Dhurandhar and Beyond Rizwan AKA Mustafa (sic)."

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed?

Mustafa is a celebrity fitness trainer-turned-actor. He has worked as a fitness trainer with many celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and others. He reportedly trained Ranveer for his look in Padmaavat.

Hrithik Roshan Cheers For Mustafa Ahmed

On one of the recent Instagram posts of Mustafa, Hrithik commented, "Congrats Mustafa ❤️ can't wait to see you on screen 👏 (sic)."

So, maybe this means that Hrithik is yet to watch Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has smashed records at the box office. The film in five days has collected Rs. 519.12 crore, which is an excellent amount. The movie is already a blockbuster at the box office, and trade is expecting that it will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office.