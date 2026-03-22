Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Fitness Coach To Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Turns Actor In Dhurandhar 2

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, continues its strong run at the box office, one of the film’s supporting actors has become a talking point among audiences - not just for his performance, but also for his unique journey into acting.

Who is Mustafa Ahmed?

Mustafa Ahmed, who plays intelligence operative Rizwan in the Aditya Dhar directorial, is not a conventional actor. Before stepping in front of the camera, he built his reputation behind the scenes as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after strength and conditioning coaches.

In Dhurandhar 2, Mustafa shares screen space with Ranveer, who portrays spy Hamza Ali Mazari. While Ranveer’s performance has received praise, Mustafa has also caught attention for his portrayal of Rizwan, a key ally who supports Hamza in his mission.

Interestingly, Mustafa has long been associated with several top stars in the industry. He has trained Ranveer for physically demanding roles, including helping him transform for his intense portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. His client list also includes Vicky Kaushal, whom he coached during the filming of Sardar Udham, and Yami Gautam, for whom he oversaw physical preparation for Article 370.

Additionally, Mustafa has worked closely with Hrithik Roshan, particularly assisting with physiotherapy and recovery during injury phases.

According to media reports, Mustafa’s entry into films came through his professional relationship with Aditya Dhar. He made his acting debut with Dhoom Dhaam, which also starred Yami, and later appeared in the first Dhurandhar film. In the sequel, however, his role has expanded, giving him more screen presence.

The film follows Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, as he rises within the criminal underworld. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, the film’s gripping narrative and high-octane action have clearly struck a chord with audiences.

With momentum on its side, Dhurandhar 2 is now expected to surpass the lifetime collection of its first installment in the coming days. Within three days of its release, the film has earned over Rs 300 crore in India.