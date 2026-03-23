Dhurandhar Actor Mustafa Ahmed Says Aditya Dhar Fought For His Role, Pens Emotional Note: 'Have No Clue What Future Holds For Me'

Photo Via Instagram

Celebrity trainer-turned-actor Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan, the trusted right-hand man and another Indian spy in Pakistan, received appreciation for his role. He also featured in the 2025 film Dhurandhar; however, in the second part, he has a stronger role alongside Ranveer, who plays Hamza. Days after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Mustafa shared an appreciation note for director Aditya Dhar, calling 'the most caring, kind and most humble human.'

Mustafa Ahmed Pens Note For Aditya Dhar

On Monday, taking to his Instagram handle, Mustafa wrote about Aditya’s craft and the magic he brings to the screen, adding that it has been said time and again and that he has now created history. The actor wrote that his DMs were filled with messages of appreciation for Rizwan, with several reviews mentioning the character’s stoic performance, adding that it was Aditya who truly empowered it.

'You Saw Rizwan In Me, Fought For Me'

Further, Mustafa added, "There has never been a time when you haven’t first asked me ‘ Tu theek hai na’ and then came everything else. You saw Rizwan in me and fought for me to not just get the part but deliver on it. You saw something that I didn’t even know existed. And look at what you did with someone who didn’t know the A of Acting."

'Have No Clue What Future Holds For Me'

In an emotional note, Mustafa wrote that the future is unknown and he has no clue what it holds for him, but he knows that Aditya has made Rizwan his identity, and for that, he will be forever indebted.

He added, "May Aditya be blessed with all the happiness and love, and may he always shine the brightest like the star he is. Baaki pyaar call karke jatata hoon."

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.