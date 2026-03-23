'I'm Jealous Of Deepika Padukone, She Gets To Talk & Sleep Next To Ranveer Singh': YouTuber Harsh Beniwal Praises Actor's Dhurandhar 2 Performance

Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to win hearts, not just at the box office but also among celebrities. The film has been receiving praise, and the latest to join the bandwagon is YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. Taking to Instagram stories, Harsh shared a shirtless still of Ranveer from the film and couldn’t stop gushing over his performance.

In a humorous yet admiring note, he wrote, "@ranveersingh acted so well I'm low-key jealous of Deepika Padukone. She gets to talk to, sleep next to, and casually exist with this walking acting masterclass. Is admi ko museum me rakho (sic)," he wrote.

Harsh also lauded director Aditya Dhar for the film’s scale and execution. Sharing his thoughts, he added, "You did it again, sir. Thanks for giving us such a visual treat."

While Ranveer has not reacted to his post yet, Aditya re-shared it on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thanks mere Chhote Bhai."

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been garnering strong reactions from audiences and industry insiders alike, with many praising its gripping narrative, high-octane action, and performances. Ranveer, in particular, has been receiving acclaim for his intense portrayal, which seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

The film is a gripping spy-revenge saga that follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political networks while seeking justice for the 26/11 attacks. The story expands on a larger geopolitical conflict, raising the stakes higher than the first installment.

Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, the film reportedly went on floors in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapped up in October 2025.

On Day 4 (Sunday), Dhurandhar: The Revenge recorded its highest single-day collection, earning Rs 114.85 crore net in India. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 454.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 541.97 crore. Internationally too, the film has performed well, taking its worldwide total to Rs 691.32 crore.