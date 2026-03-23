Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT – Everything You Need To Know About Ranveer Singh’s Starrer Blockbuster Directed By Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge |

The highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is a gripping spy-action thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and producer Aditya Dhar. Known for his energetic performances, Ranveer Singh brings his signature intensity and charisma to the role of a vigilante on a mission for justice, while Aditya Dhar’s direction delivers the perfect mix of style, action, and drama.

Serving as the sequel to the original Dhurandhar, this film continues the story of high-stakes espionage and adrenaline-filled action. Whether you missed it in theatres or want to enjoy it from the comfort of your home, keep reading to learn more about the film’s storyline, streaming details, and everything else you need to know.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - OTT Streaming details

According to reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on JioHotstar. The streaming platform has signed a deal worth Rs 150 crore with the filmmakers. The film was released in theatres on March 19 and it is expected to arrive in May 2026. Although the makers of the film are yet to make the official announcement for OTT release, the film is based on themes of intense retribution, patriotism, and espionage.

The first part of the film was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and received an outstanding performance and became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time of its release.

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The film’s storyline revolves around a gripping tale of revenge and redemption. Ranveer Singh plays a character who confronts powerful adversaries to avenge a personal loss, navigating a world of betrayal, crime, and moral dilemmas. Aditya Dhar’s vision brings a modern, edgy tone to the narrative, combining fast-paced action sequences with emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

What is Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge all about

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge follows the story of Indian RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes undercover in Pakistan’s Lyari underworld. To dismantle terrorist networks and avenge the 26/11 attacks, he infiltrates a gangster’s gang under the guidance of intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal (played by R. Madhavan), whose character is inspired by Ajit Doval.

After eliminating the gangster Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna) in the first film, Jaskirat becomes deeply embedded in Karachi’s criminal underworld. The sequel delves into his past, revealing how Ajay Sanyal recruited him for this sensitive and high-stakes assignment.

The film also highlights Jaskirat’s efforts to dismantle criminal networks and disrupt terrorist financing, showcasing the challenges and risks of undercover operations. With intense action sequences and a gripping narrative, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge explores both the personal and professional stakes of a covert operative navigating a dangerous world.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Cast and production

Along with Ranveer Singh, the three hours and 49 minutes film features Sanjay Dutt, who plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ruthless Major Iqbal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Gaurav Gera as Mohammed Aalam, and Saumya Tandon as Ulfat, among others. The additional screenplay of the film is done by Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music and Vikash Nowlakha has done the cinematography of the film.

Who is Aditya Dhar?

Aditya Dhar is a National Award-winning director, screenwriter, and producer who made his directorial debut in the 2019 patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, which became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. He has also received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Director for the same film.

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The renowned director was born on March 12, 1983, into a Kashmiri Pandit family in New Delhi. Aditya co-founded the production company B62 Studios with his elder brother Lokesh Dhar, who has also served as a leading studio executive at UTV Motion Pictures and later Fox Star Studios. Before entering the film industry, he played at the Under-19 level but left cricket and started his career in film as a lyricist. Before making his directorial debut, he also served as an assistant to directors like Priyadarshan and later married actress Yami Gautam.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge FAQs:

Where to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

According to reports, the film is set to be released on JioHotstar.

Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge a prequel or sequel?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the original film.

Who has directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Aditya Dhar has written and directed the film.