Ram Gopal Varma & Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar To Team Up For A Movie: Report

Ram Gopal Varma / Aditya Dhar | X (Twitter)

Ram Gopal Varma has been tweeting mostly every day about Dhurandhar The Revenge. He shares long tweets praising the movie. A couple of days ago, he tweeted that his next film will be an ode to Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, and now, according to a report, the two filmmakers are set to team up for a project.

According to a report in Box Office Worldwide, Aditya will be producing RGV's next film, which is titled Syndicate. The movie will be a multi-starrer and will feature actors from the South and Bollywood film industries. Apart from producing the movie, Dhar will reportedly support in the writing as well.

Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2‌ , in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future , if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE , will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms.” — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026

While there's no confirmation about this report, it will surely be interesting to watch a movie which is written and produced by Dhar and directed by RGV.

Interestingly, netizens had marked that a few scenes in Dhurandhar Part 1 were similar to RGV's Satya. While talking to DNA about it, RGV had said, "See, whether Aditya Dhar did it consciously or not, eventually, all filmmakers will go back to something they've seen, or they got inspired by, and they're bound to be influenced."

Ram Gopal Varma Meets Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam

A couple of days ago, RGV met Aditya and Yami. He tweeted the picture and wrote, "ME with the POWER COUPLE. The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? (sic)."

ME with the POWER COUPLE.

The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers 🙏 Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance? pic.twitter.com/r4zE5hKF4a — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2, in just five days, has collected Rs. 519.12 crore, which is an excellent amount. The movie is already a blockbuster at the box office, and it is expected to break many records.