Ram Gopal Varma Calls Aditya Dhar His 'New Guru' After Dhurandhar 2: 'My Next Film Syndicate Will Be Ode To Him'

Ram Gopal Varma Calls Aditya Dhar His 'New Guru' After Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been one of Aditya Dhar's biggest supporters since Dhurandhar released in 2025. While the film's cast did not actively promote Dhurandhar 2, RGV frequently shared long notes on social media backing the film and expressing his excitement. Even after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Varma has continued his praise and has now called Aditya his 'new guru', revealing that his next film Syndicate will be an ode to him.

Ram Gopal Varma Calls Aditya Dhar His 'New Guru' After Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Ram wrote, "Post experiencing the impact of #Dhurandhar2‌, in the same breath of letting go of the past and inventing a new future, if SATYA, COMPANY and SARKAR were my ode to my old guru COPPOLA, my next film SYNDICATE, will be my ode to my new GURU @AdityaDharFilms."

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Ram Gopal Varma Meeta Aditya Dhar & Yami Gautam

Earlier, Varma met Aditya Dhar, and his wife actress Yami Gautam. The Satya maker took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and dropped a photo of himself posing with the couple.

Posting the photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Sunday, Varma drew a comparison between the on-screen character Hamza, portrayed by Ranveer Singh in the Dhurandhar franchise, and Dhar himself.

While Hamza is shown as a fierce spy taking down Pakistani enemies in the film, Varma suggested that Dhar is having a similarly powerful impact in the real world of cinema with his filmmaking skills.

He wrote, "ME with the POWER COUPLE. The reel HUMZA @RanveerOfficial destroyed the Pakistani terrorists and the real HUMZA @AdityaDharFilms is destroying the Indian film makers. Terrorists can run to save their lives,but where will film makers run to save their films from his brilliance?"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhurandhar 2 has received widespread praise from across the industry as well. Actors and filmmakers including Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, and Anupam Kher have lauded the film.