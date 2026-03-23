Rakesh Bedi Urges Fans Not To Share Spoilers Of Dhurandhar 2, Especially The Climax: 'Aap Ne Mazey Le Liye...'

Rakesh Bedi Urges Fans Not To Share Dhurandhar 2 Climax Spoilers | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has been gaining appreciation for his role as Jameel Jamali, a senior PAP politician and Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, reportedly based on Nabil Gabol, in Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar. While his quirky and witty performance in the first instalment impressed audiences, it is his powerful climax scene in Dhurandhar 2 that has truly won hearts. The final sequence featuring him and Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari has especially become a major talking point on social media, with fans sharing clips and praising Rakesh’s performance.

Rakesh Bedi Urges Fans To Avoid Sharing Spoilers Of Dhurandhar 2

Amid the praise, Rakesh also appealed to fans to refrain from sharing spoilers, particularly from the climax, so that those who haven't watched the film can experience the shocking finale in theatres. On Monday, the actor shared a video requesting fans not to record scenes while watching the film or post them on social media, as they reveal major spoilers. He especially urged viewers not to film or share the last scene of the film, including the climax.

"Because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport… That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazey le liye film ka (You enjoyed the film) let the others also enjoy now. Thank you," he said.

Check out the video:

'Dhurandhar Has Devastated All Kinds Of Records At Box Office'

Sharing that he is proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh added that the film has not just broken or shattered but 'devastated' all kinds of box office records. He said the film has also penetrated deep into the hearts of audiences in India and across the world, adding that it is not just a commercial success but also a film that is making a strong impact on the masses.

He said, "The reactions and the collections are unprecedented, unheard of and unparalleled. A lot of 'un-s' are attached to this film!"

Rakesh Bedi’s performance in Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar: The Revenge is unmatched



leaving a mark that stands tall even in front of Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. Truly unforgettable #DhurandharTheRevenge #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar2‌ pic.twitter.com/VTHBKzlTks — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) March 21, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres held on March 18.