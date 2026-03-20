'Didn't Run For Even 2 Days': Rakesh Bedi Takes Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Amid Dhurandhar 2 'Propaganda' Film Debate

Rakesh Bedi's Dig At Kangana Ranaut | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who reprised his role as Jameel Jamali, a senior PAP politician and Member of Pakistan's National Assembly (based on Nabil Gabol), in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), released on March 19, recently addressed the 'propaganda' claims surrounding the film and also took a subtle dig at actress-politician Kangana Ranaut's 2025 film Emergency, in which she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rakesh Bedi's Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Emergency

In an interview with NDTV, Rakesh said, “I don’t believe in politics. I believe in cinema. Everybody has the right to like or dislike a film, but I don’t think it’s right to put a film into some kind of category, whether it’s pro-establishment or anti-establishment. The verdict is that people are loving it.”

'These Films Did Not Run For Even 2 Days'

He added, “Recently, there were films made on Indira Gandhi and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. These films didn’t run for even two days. Dhurandhar’s writing and screenplay are strong. People haven’t seen a film mounted on such a scale before.”

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was expected to open at around Rs. 60–70 crore, but after collecting Rs. 43 crore during its paid previews on Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2 hit it out of the park on its first day by crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 102.55 crore (all languages) on Day 1, which is an exceptional figure. This takes its total collection to Rs. 145.55 crore (all languages).

As of now, Kangana Ranaut has not reacted to Rakesh Bedi's dig at her.