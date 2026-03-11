Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Reacts To Yash's Toxic Being Postponed Due To US-Iran Conflict: 'Tension Humare Liye Bhi Hai Lekin Hum Toh Aa Rahe Hai'

As Dhurandhar: The Revenge gears up for its theatrical release on March 19, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has reacted to reports about films being postponed due to tensions in the Middle East. The actor, who reprises his role as the cunning politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise, said that their film is moving ahead with its scheduled release despite the situation.

Speaking about the film’s release plans, Bedi shared that the makers have not decided to delay the sequel. His remark came after the release date of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was pushed from March 19 to June 4. The film, headlined by KGF star Yash, was originally expected to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Responding to the makers of Toxic citing the ongoing US–Israel tensions in the Middle East as the reason for postponing their film, Bedi made a light-hearted remark. He told India Today, "Tension toh humare liye bhi hai Middle East main, par hum toh aa rahe hai (the tension exists for us, too, in the Middle East, but we will release our film)."

The upcoming film serves as the second and final instalment in the Dhurandhar series, and Bedi expressed confidence about its box office prospects.

Interestingly, the first film in the franchise had also faced challenges during its release. Dhurandhar, which was scheduled to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, reportedly ran into trouble in the Gulf region. The film was banned in six countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE- after authorities raised objections to its message, which was reportedly considered anti-Pakistan in nature.

Despite the earlier controversy and the current geopolitical tensions, the makers are proceeding with the March 19 release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with the team hopeful about the film’s reception at the box office.