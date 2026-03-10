'Rather Than Compete...': Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai POSTPONED To Avoid Clash With Toxic, To Release A Week Later

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date Postponed | Photo Via Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, was initially set to release on June 5. However, Yash later announced that his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was earlier scheduled to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) on March 19, will now clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 4.

Amid the clash, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have decided to postpone their film to avoid the box-office competition and will now release it a week later, on June 12.

In an official statement, the makers wrote, "We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release. We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date.."

"In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later." read the statement.

Toxic & Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Makers Fully Aware Of Clash

Earlier, after the announcement of Toxic's new release date, reports suggested that the makers of the Varun Dhawan starrer were caught off guard. However, a spokesperson for KVN Productions, which is backing Toxic, later clarified, saying, "When the owner of KVN, Mr. Venkat, realised the dates were overlapping, he personally reached out to the makers of Varun’s film, Mr. Ramesh Taurani, to avoid any unnecessary friction."

The report further stated that Anil Thadani facilitated the conversation, as the Toxic makers were clear that they did not want the other project to face the kind of uncertainty their film had previously encountered.

The discussion reportedly took place well before the official announcement of the new release date, ensuring both teams were fully aware that a box office clash was on the horizon. As per Hindustan Times, the matter was handled transparently and cordially.