Sara Arjun's 'No Toxicity, Only Dhurandhar' Post Goes Viral; Father Raj Arjun Clarifies It Is 'Fake'

A social media post allegedly linked to Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun recently triggered debate online after it appeared to mock Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was expected to clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers of the Yash-starrer later postponed the release, citing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Toxic is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 4, 2026.

The discussion began when a post circulated on X with the line “No toxicity, only Dhurandhar,” which many users believed was shared by Sara. The remark was interpreted as a dig at Toxic, especially since it surfaced amid comparisons between the film and Dhurandhar: The Revenge on social media.

Despite the revised release date, online debates comparing the two films continued. The viral post attributed to Sara Arjun further intensified the conversation, particularly as it appeared just days before the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh’s action film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Amid the growing speculation, Sara Arjun’s father, actor Raj Arjun, issued a clarification on Instagram. He stated that the account responsible for the post was fake and that his daughter does not use X.

His statement read, "Hi everyone, a fake account is circulating a post in Sara's name saying, 'No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.' For clarity - Sara is not on Twitter - and she would never write something like this."

Raj Arjun also emphasised that Sara would not promote her work by speaking negatively about another film or artist.

The statement further read, "We belong to the same film industry, which is like one big family for us. Sara has been brought to respect every artist and every film. She would be the last person to promote her work by speaking negatively about anyone."

He concluded by urging people not to trust or circulate such posts.

"Sara is only on Instagram. Any other account anywhere else in her name is FAKE. Please don't believe or spread such posts - a concerned father."

Meanwhile, there have also been reports about Sara Arjun’s upcoming projects. Some rumours recently suggested that she had signed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra dismissed these claims, stating that the actor has not signed any new project yet.

According to him, Sara is expected to decide on her next film only after the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.