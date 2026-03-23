Did Deepika Padukone 'Disagree' With Few Things Shown In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Screenshot Of Her Alleged Instagram Story

Photo Via Instagram

A screenshot claiming to show Deepika Padukone reviewing her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surfaced on social media. The post, which appears to be an Instagram story update, suggests that Deepika praised the film while also expressing some disagreement with certain aspects of it.

The text on it reads, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of its 3 hours and 49 minutes. I can proudly say my husband is the best. So incredibly proud of you, @ranveersingh."

It further mentioned, "As an actor and a citizen of this great nation, 1 feel it is our responsibility to present the truth and the right facts without being influenced by any political ideology. While I disagree with a few things shown, I cannot deny how much I enjoyed watching this film. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and to the captain of the ship, @adityadharfilms."

However, a fact check reveals that this screenshot is not authentic.

Despite the ongoing buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Deepika has not shared any post or review about the film on her official Instagram account so far. There is no verified evidence to suggest that she made the statement circulating online.

The viral image appears to be fabricated, likely created to fuel ongoing conversations around Deepika's silence on social media regarding the film’s success.

Interestingly, Deepika’s absence from promotional or celebratory posts related to Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already been a talking point among fans, making the fake post seem believable to many at first glance.

For now, it is clear that the viral screenshot is misleading and false, and viewers are advised to rely only on verified sources for updates related to the film and its cast.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has shattered all major records at the box office and within four days of its release, the Aditya Dhar directorial earned nearly Rs 700 crore globally. The film revolves around the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer, who works as a spy in Pakistan (Hamza Ali Mazari) and become the king of Karachi.

The second installment of the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and others. It has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. While some called it 'propaganda', others lauded Ranveer's performance and storyline.