 Sanjay Dutt Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow: 'Truly Appreciate The Blessings'
Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after participating in a roadshow for the Net Zero Sarojininagar environmental campaign. On X, he wrote on Monday, "It was a pleasure… Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange," sharing a photo of their warm interaction.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt Meets CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo Via X

Actor Sanjay Dutt met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow after her lent his star power to BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh's environmental campaign, Net Zero Sarojininagar. On Sunday, he participated in a roadshow through Bangla Bazaar to formally launch the initiative, urging young people to plant trees and conserve water as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Sanjay Dutt Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

On Monday, February 23, Sanjay took to his official X (Twitter) handle and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Lucknow. Truly appreciate the blessings and the positive exchange." In the photo, Dutt, dressed in white, was seen warmly sharing smiles and shaking hands with Yogi Adityanath during their meeting.

Check it out:

Sanjay Dutt Buys New Car

Recently, Dutt added a new luxury vehicle to his garage with the purchase of a Tesla Cybertruck, reportedly priced at close to Rs 50 lakh. The actor was was also spotted taking the electric pickup truck out for a drive in Mumbai. Several photos and videos on social media show Sanjay arriving in the distinctive-looking vehicle, marking one of the few sightings of a Tesla Cybertruck on Indian roads.

Work Front

The actor was last seen on the big screens in Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and others.

Sanjay is also enjoying the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dutt will next be seen in Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he reprises his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam of the Lyari Task Force, Sindh Police.

