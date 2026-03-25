KD The Devil Director Prem Calls Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar Song Controversy 'Small Issue': 'LPG Gas Ki Problem Hai, Kyu Ek Gaane Pe Itni Badi...'

Director Prem Says Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Song Controversy 'Small Lyrics Issue' | Photo Via X

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt’s controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, which was recently released and later deleted, faced major backlash over its vulgar lyrics when released in Hindi. Nora clarified that she disassociated herself from the project after being unhappy with the Hindi version of the song and its lyrics. She also revealed that the makers had created an AI-generated image of her and Sanjay Dutt, something she has always opposed.

Director Says Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Song Controversy 'Small Lyrics Issue'

Now, the film’s director, Prem, has called the controversy a 'small lyrics issue,' stating that it was blown out of proportion. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said he does not want any controversy and emphasized that KD: The Devil is an 'emotional' film. He added that the song was intended as a fun, party number and was well received in Karnataka and Kerala.

Prem shared that while he wrote the original Kannada lyrics, the Hindi version was translated by lyricist Raqueeb Alam. He admitted that he was unaware of the specific wording that later drew criticism, noting that everything had gone smoothly with the Kannada original. Prem added that he does not understand the Hindi words used in the translation, as he is not fluent in the language.

"I come from a village where phrases like ‘neeche mat gira, uthao’ are part of everyday speech, it’s Janapada," he added.

'Blown Out Of Proportion'

The filmmaker also apologised if anyone was hurt by the song’s lyrics, adding that the contentious lines have now been revised and the updated version will be sent to the Censor Board.

"Our big film faced a small lyrics issue, but it has been blown out of proportion. There are so many larger problems in the world, war hai, LPG gas ki problem hai toh kyun ek gaane pe itni badi controversy kar di?," he concluded