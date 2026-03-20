'It Is Against Islamic Teachings': Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi In UP Over 'Vulgar' Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Song

A fresh controversy has erupted around actress-performer Nora Fatehi after a fatwa was issued against her in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil. The track, which also features Sanjay Dutt, has been facing backlash for its lyrics and visuals.

The fatwa was issued by the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Aligarh following growing criticism online. The religious body told ANI that the song contains content they consider “objectionable and against Islamic teachings.”

For context, a fatwa is a non-binding legal opinion in Islam issued by a qualified religious scholar, known as a mufti, on a specific matter. It does not carry legal enforcement by the state.

Chief Mufti Maulana Ebrahim Hussain also raised concerns about what he described as “explicit and vulgar” visuals in the song. In a statement to India Today, he termed such content haram and a gunah-e-kabira (grave sin), adding that participation in or promotion of such material goes against religious principles.

Amid the escalating controversy, the Union government has also stepped in.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the song has been banned following objections to its lyrics and visuals. The announcement came in response to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadouria.

Since its release, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke has sparked criticism, with several organisations demanding action against those involved in the track. Complaints were also filed seeking an FIR and the removal of the song, intensifying the debate in the days leading up to the issue being raised in Parliament.

Nora Fatehi reacts to controversy

Responding to the controversy, Nora Fatehi addressed the issue in a detailed Instagram video earlier this week. Clarifying her stance, she said, “When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He's such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that's what I thought, of Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main, which is also a very iconic song,” she explained.

She further stated that when the song was initially explained to her, nothing appeared inappropriate. However, she admitted that she does not understand Kannada and had relied on the makers’ explanation at the time. Nora also acknowledged that when she eventually heard the Hindi version during the launch, she realised it could lead to controversy.

The song has been composed by Arjun Janya, with original Kannada lyrics written by director Prem and later translated into Hindi by Raqueeb Alam. Singer Mangli has lent her voice to the track.

KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V Ravichandran, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30.