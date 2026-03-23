Nora Fatehi Wows Fans At Badshah's O2 London Concert, Dances To Garmi Amid Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke & Tateeree Controversy—VIDEO

Nora Fatehi Performs With Badshah in London Despite Controversies | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-singer Nora Fatehi and rapper Badshah are currently embroiled in controversies. Nora’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the Kannada film KD: The Devil, featuring her and Sanjay Dutt, faced backlash over objectionable lyrics. Similarly, Badshah came under fire for his now-deleted Haryanvi song Tateeree, which was criticised for allegedly offensive lyrics, language, gestures, and visuals depicting girls in school uniforms. Both artists later issued apologies for the songs that sparked controversy.

Nora Fatehi Performs With Badshah in London Despite Controversies

Amid the row, Badshah performed at The O2 Arena in London on March 22, where Nora made a surprise on-stage appearance. She set the stage ablaze performing Garmi, the popular 2020 Hindi song from the film Street Dancer 3D, sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, featuring Nora and Varun Dhawan.

Check out the video:

Haryana Police Remove 857 Links of Badshah’s Song Tateeree

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have removed 54 YouTube videos, 703 Insta reels of Badshah's Tateeree across social media platforms.

According to officials, a total of 857 links have been removed so far, including 154 videos from YouTube and 703 reels from Instagram. The police stated that the action followed notices sent to social media platforms, instructing them to remove all versions of the song, including re-uploads and short clips.