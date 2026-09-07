'6 Saal Jail Bhi Seekh Nahi Paaya': Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Speak In Marathi At Mumbai Event, Leaves Minister Pratap Sarnaik Laughing—VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt Refuses Maharashtra Minister's Request To Speak In Marathi | Photo Via X

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently turned a request to speak in Marathi at a Mumbai event into a light-hearted moment, using a reference to his time in Pune's Yerwada Jail to explain why he could not address the gathering in the language. The request came from Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who had earlier urged the actor to speak in Marathi.

Sanjay Dutt Refuses Maharashtra Minister's Request To Speak In Marathi

Sanjay said, "Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha." He explained that despite spending six years in Yerwada Jail, he could not learn Marathi, although he picked up a little of the language. His comment left Sarnaik bursting into laughter.

Check out the viral video:

Sanjay Dutt admits that despite being in Yerwada Jail for 6 yrs, he still couldn’t learn Marathi.



But Shiv Sena Minister standing next to him (who has passed Diktat for Non-Marathi Auto & Taxi drivers to speak Marathi) & "Great Marathi Warriors" Thackeray bros won't have any… — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 6, 2026

Sanjay Dutt On His Long-Standing Friendship With Pratap Sarnaik

Sanjay then put his arm around the minister and expressed his gratitude for being invited to the event.

The 67-year-old actor said, “Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain." Dutt also talked about his long-standing association with Sarnaik, describing their relationship as one that goes back around 25 years.

Earlier, Sarnaik had told the audience, "Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon," referring to his department’s recent ruling that autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai need a functional understanding of Marathi phrases to continue working in the city.

Sanjay was jailed in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and was released from Yerwada Central Jail on February 25, 2016, after serving his sentence.

Work Front

On the work front, Dutt was most recently seen in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs (2026), in which he shared the screen with Salman Khan.

Next, Sanjay has Khalnayak Returns, a sequel to his 1993 classic Khal Nayak. The original film starred Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff.