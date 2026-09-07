 '6 Saal Jail Bhi Seekh Nahi Paaya': Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Speak In Marathi At Mumbai Event, Leaves Minister Pratap Sarnaik Laughing—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'6 Saal Jail Bhi Seekh Nahi Paaya': Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Speak In Marathi At Mumbai Event, Leaves Minister Pratap Sarnaik Laughing—VIDEO

'6 Saal Jail Bhi Seekh Nahi Paaya': Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Speak In Marathi At Mumbai Event, Leaves Minister Pratap Sarnaik Laughing—VIDEO

Sanjay Dutt had a humorous response when Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik asked him to speak in Marathi. Referring to his time in Yerwada Jail, the actor joked that he could not learn the language even during his years there, although he had picked up a little. The remark left Sarnaik and those present amused.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
'6 Saal Jail Bhi Seekh Nahi Paaya': Sanjay Dutt Refuses To Speak In Marathi At Mumbai Event, Leaves Minister Pratap Sarnaik Laughing—VIDEO
Sanjay Dutt Refuses Maharashtra Minister's Request To Speak In Marathi | Photo Via X

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently turned a request to speak in Marathi at a Mumbai event into a light-hearted moment, using a reference to his time in Pune's Yerwada Jail to explain why he could not address the gathering in the language. The request came from Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who had earlier urged the actor to speak in Marathi.

Sanjay Dutt Refuses Maharashtra Minister's Request To Speak In Marathi

Sanjay said, "Pratap bhai. Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yervada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya. Main thoda seekha tha." He explained that despite spending six years in Yerwada Jail, he could not learn Marathi, although he picked up a little of the language. His comment left Sarnaik bursting into laughter.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
'He Would Watch Her...': Saajan Director Reveals If There Was Romance Between Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri...
'He Would Watch Her...': Saajan Director Reveals If There Was Romance Between Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri...

Sanjay Dutt On His Long-Standing Friendship With Pratap Sarnaik

Sanjay then put his arm around the minister and expressed his gratitude for being invited to the event.

The 67-year-old actor said, “Main Pratap bhai ka aabhaari hoon ki mujhe yahan bulaye. Hamara rishta bahut purana hai, 25 saal ho gaye hain." Dutt also talked about his long-standing association with Sarnaik, describing their relationship as one that goes back around 25 years.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Becomes Highest Paid Actor From 80s, Reportedly Gets ₹40 Crore For Ramayana; Beats Anil...
Sunny Deol Becomes Highest Paid Actor From 80s, Reportedly Gets ₹40 Crore For Ramayana; Beats Anil...

Earlier, Sarnaik had told the audience, "Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon," referring to his department’s recent ruling that autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Mumbai need a functional understanding of Marathi phrases to continue working in the city.

Sanjay was jailed in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case and was released from Yerwada Central Jail on February 25, 2016, after serving his sentence.

Work Front

On the work front, Dutt was most recently seen in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs (2026), in which he shared the screen with Salman Khan.

Next, Sanjay has Khalnayak Returns, a sequel to his 1993 classic Khal Nayak. The original film starred Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar, and Jackie Shroff.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source