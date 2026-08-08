'He Would Watch Her...': Saajan Director Reveals If There Was Romance Between Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit On Sets Of His Film

Sanjay Dutt & Madhuri Dixit's Rumoured Romance | YouTube

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's rumoured romance was one of the most-talked-about relationships in the early 90s. Reportedly, the love blossomed between them during the shooting of the 1991 release Saajan. The movie was directed by Lawrence D'Souza, and recently, in an interview, he opened up about the rumoured romance between them.

While talking to Vickey Lalwani about Sanjay and Madhuri, Lawrence said that during the shooting of the film, they were so involved in it that they didn't notice if there was something going on between the two actors. However, he said that when Madhuri's close-up scenes were shot, Sanjay would come and watch them.

He said, “I was the cameraman as well as the director, so sometimes he would look through the camera when I was shooting Madhuri's close-ups. He would watch her, but I never really thought about whether or not anything was happening.”

When the filmmaker was asked about their breakup post Sanjay's 1993 controversy, Lawrence just said that he came to know about it through the news.

Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit Movies

Sanjay and Madhuri were a hit jodi in the late 80s and early 90s. They had worked together in movies like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ilaaka, Kanoon Apna Apna, Thanedaar, Saajan, Sahibaan, Khal Nayak, and Mahaanta.

After many years, they teamed up for Kalank, but had only one scene together in it. However, they were seen together during the promotional events. But, at that time, many people noticed that they were awkward in each other's company.

In fact, there was no mention of Madhuri in Sanjay's biopic Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Madhuri Dixit Upcoming Movies

Madhuri currently doesn't have any film that is officially lined up. She was last seen in Maa Behen, which received a fantastic response on Netflix.

Sanjay Dutt Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Sanjay will be seen in movies like Baap and Khalnayak Returns.