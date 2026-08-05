Pak Influencer Claims Of Visiting Sanjay Dutt's Ancestral Home In Pakistan, Where His Father Sunil Dutt Was Born | WATCH

Did You Know Sanjay Dutt Has An Ancestral Home In Pakistan Where His Father, Sunil Dutt, Was Born; Viral Video Claims New Details |

An emotional throwback clip featuring Sanjay Dutt reminiscing about his family's roots has resurfaced on social media, touching the hearts of fans across borders. The viral video has now inspired a content creator to embark on a unique journey to trace the ancestral home of the Dutt family, located in a quiet village in the country's Jhelum district.

Before the Partition of India in 1947, legendary actor Sunil Dutt, born as Balraj Dutt, spent his childhood in Khurd village, Jhelum. Following Partition, his family migrated to India. Years later, Sunil Dutt reportedly revisited the village and requested the then-residents to preserve the ancestral home, hoping it would remain a part of his family's legacy.

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The renewed interest comes after an old interview of Sanjay Dutt began circulating online once again. Speaking about his father's deep emotional connection to his birthplace, the actor had shared, "I just wish someday I could go to Pakistan, and visit the village. I want to go by myself."

Recalling conversations with Sunil Dutt, he added, "My dad used to say, he wants to go home. Then I used to reply, 'This is your home.' He used to say, 'No, you won't get it. This is not my home, my home is there.'" The heartfelt memory highlighted how strongly Sunil Dutt remained attached to the place where he was born despite building his life in India.

Inspired by the emotional clip, a Pakistani content creator has now begun documenting a search for the family's ancestral residence. In a recently shared video, he can be seen travelling through a rural village, asking residents about Sanjay Dutt's ancestral home. Villagers are seen guiding him through narrow lanes and pointing him in different directions as he continues his search.

The video has sparked curiosity among social media users, many eagerly waiting to see if the creator succeeds in locating the historic house. As of now, the authenticity of the video and the claims made in it have not been independently verified, and it appears to be the first instalment of what could become a multi-part series documenting the search.