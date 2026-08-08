Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, Debunks 4 Common Monsoon Health Myths: From Rain Making You Sick To Vitamin C Boosting Immunity |

With the monsoon season bringing heavy showers across several parts of the country, health-related advice and traditional remedies often flood social media alongside the rain. From avoiding getting drenched to loading up on vitamin C, several commonly repeated beliefs are treated as facts. Dr Shriram Nene, health educator and husband of veteran actor Madhuri Dixit, recently took to Instagram to separate some of these popular monsoon myths from science.

Sharing a video on social media, Dr Nene began by pointing out that many pieces of health advice sound logical but may not necessarily be scientifically accurate. He then addressed four common beliefs that people often follow during the rainy season.

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Myth 1: Rain Makes You Sick

According to Dr Nene, rain itself isn't what causes viral infections. "Rain itself does not make you sick. Viruses do," he explained. However, he noted that staying in soaked clothes can lower body temperature and potentially create conditions that may make it easier for existing infections to take hold. His advice? Don't remain wet for long after getting caught in the rain.

Myth 2: Hot Street Food Is Always Safe

Many people assume that freshly prepared, steaming-hot street food is automatically safe during the monsoon. Dr Nene cautioned against this assumption, pointing out that contaminated water, unhygienic utensils and improper storage can still cause infections. In other words, temperature alone cannot compensate for poor food hygiene.

Myth 3: Mosquitoes Breed Only In Dirty Water

This is another common misconception, particularly during dengue season. Dr Nene highlighted that dengue-carrying mosquitoes can breed in clean, stagnant water, including water collected in flower pots, cooler trays and even small containers. Regularly checking and emptying such sources can therefore play an important role in prevention.

Myth 4: Vitamin C Supplements Guarantee Immunity

Dr Nene also warned against assuming that supplements can act as a guaranteed shield against illness. "No supplement guarantees immunity," he said, instead emphasising basics such as adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, hand hygiene, safe drinking water and staying up to date with recommended vaccinations.