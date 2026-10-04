Did Sanjay Dutt Take A Swipe At Modi's Foreign Trips With His Munna Bhai-Style PM Speech? Says 'Can't Feel Peace In India' - VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt at Shekhar Suman's show | Photo via X

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently opened up about the changing atmosphere in India and said he no longer feels the same sense of peace in the country. He made the comments during his appearance on Shekhar Suman’s show Shekhar Tonite, where he also jokingly imagined himself as the Prime Minister.

The episode saw Sanjay discuss the country and its people while bringing his trademark humour to the conversation. At one point, he spoke about how much he values the hospitality and warmth of Indians, but admitted that he feels something has changed.

“The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he stated.

Sanjay Dutt: "Ek peace hona chahiye, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India." But what kind of "peace" is he talking about? If there is no peace in India, then where is it? In our neighbouring countries? https://t.co/IKl8xHK3eJ — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 3, 2026

Sanjay has also been spending considerable time in Dubai. The actor holds a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, while his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, are based there. He travels between Mumbai and Dubai for professional commitments.

Sanjay jokes about being Prime Minister

During another segment of the show, Sanjay was asked to imagine that he had become the Prime Minister of India for five minutes and address the people of the country. Taking inspiration from his popular Munna Bhai character, the actor delivered his response in a humorous style.

His monologue also appeared to take a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits.

Sanajay Dutt, if he bacame India's PM: -I will not spend most of my time in foreign -Will promote brotherhood not online it should be offline -Will reduce my posters from everywhere Posters should be of Gandhi ji Is He taking a dig on Narendra Modi? https://t.co/9Ug0b6VmVO — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) October 3, 2026

Sanjay said, “Bole toh itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar. Par aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega.”

Sanjay’s upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, which was released in cinemas in May. He also made a cameo alongside Salman Khan in the international project 7 Dogs, which premiered in the Middle East before its India release.

Sanjay is now preparing for Khalnayak Returns, an action thriller that serves as a sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.