Video: Sanjay Dutt Protects Wife Maanayata Amid Crowd At Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal; Bumps Into Ananya Panday And Chunky Panday

Sanjay Dutt Protects Wife Maanayata Amid Crowd At Lalbaugcha Raja | Photos via Instagram

Actor Sanjay Dutt visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his wife Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday (September 22), to seek Bappa’s blessings amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The actor was accompanied by heavy security as he made his way through the crowded venue.

Dressed in an orange kurta, Sanjay offered prayers at the pandal, while Maanayata looked elegant in a bright pink suit. Videos from their visit have surfaced online, with one moment showing the actor being particularly protective of his wife as they navigated the crowd.

Sanjay was seen making sure Maanayata stayed close to him while moving towards the pandal. The actor also remained by her side as they made their way through the large gathering of devotees.

After seeking Bappa’s blessings, Sanjay spoke about his faith and his repeated visits to Lalbaugcha Raja.

“It is my good fortune that I have been able to visit 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for darshan once again... I am here because Bappa called me, and I pray that Bappa calls me here every year and that I keep coming back every year.”

Sanjay Dutt bumps into Ananya and Chunky Panday

Sanjay also had a brief celebrity encounter at the pandal. As the actor was entering the venue for darshan, he crossed paths with Ananya Panday and her father, actor Chunky Panday, who were seen coming out after offering their prayers.

The brief interaction between the Bollywood personalities was captured in videos from the pandal. While Sanjay was making his way inside with Maanayata, Ananya and Chunky were exiting the venue after completing their darshan.

Shah Rukh Khan also visited Lalbaugcha Raja

Sanjay’s visit comes a day after Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. The superstar was seen seeking Bappa’s blessings and attending the aarti with his family.

Shah Rukh opted for a blue kurta for the occasion, while Gauri wore a yellow traditional outfit and Suhana was dressed in green.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been visiting the iconic pandal during Ganeshotsav. Last week, Ranveer Singh also sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor arrived at the venue in a traditional white kurta-pyjama and was accompanied by heavy security.

Ganesh Chaturthi remains one of Mumbai’s biggest annual celebrations, with Lalbaugcha Raja attracting thousands of devotees and several Bollywood personalities during the festive period.