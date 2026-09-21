Shah Rukh Khan Performs Aarti At Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri Khan And Suhana Khan; Protects Them Amid Crowd - VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri, Suhana | Photos by Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings during Ganeshotsav on Monday (September 21). The actor was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter and actress Suhana Khan, and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh’s family outing caught the attention of devotees and fans at the popular pandal. The actor was seen making his way inside amid tight security as a large crowd gathered around him.

For the festive occasion, Shah Rukh opted for a blue kurta, while Suhana looked elegant in a green traditional outfit. Gauri, meanwhile, chose a yellow traditional ensemble.

Despite the heavy security around him, Shah Rukh appeared cheerful as he walked through the pandal. He smiled and waved at devotees while making his way towards Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers.

A video from the visit also captured a protective moment between the actor and his family. Shah Rukh was seen making his way through the crowd while ensuring that Gauri and Suhana were safely beside him.

The family was also seen performing aarti. Take a look at the video here:

The family’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja comes amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, with several Bollywood celebrities visiting the city’s prominent Ganpati pandals to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Celebrities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Ektaa Kapoor, and others, have visited Lalbaug to seek blessings this year.

SRK Reveals How His Family Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

A few days back, Shah Rukh interacted with his fans through an AskSRK session on X. He wished his followers on Ganesh Chaturthi before answering questions about the festival and his celebrations at home.

A fan then asked Shah Rukh how his family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor revealed that Bappa is welcomed home for one-and-a-half days and that his family follows the traditional rituals.

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"Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is expected to release during a busy holiday period, with major Hollywood titles, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, also scheduled around the same period.