Sidharth Malhotra Goes Barefoot To Seek Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With Ektaa Kapoor Ahead Of Vvaan Trailer Release — VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Lalbaugcha Raja's Blessings | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Ahead of the film's trailer launch, Sidharth visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was accompanied by the film’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead Of Vvaan Trailer

On Tuesday, Sidharth was seen wearing a cream and red ombre kurta paired with cream trousers, while Ektaa opted for a red salwar suit. Several photos and videos of the duo making their way to the pandal quickly went viral on social media.

Sidharth was seen walking barefoot as he made his way inside the pandal with Ektaa.

The actor and producer also offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In visuals from the visit, the duo could be seen touching their heads to the feet of the idol as they prayed ahead of the film’s upcoming trailer launch.

Vvaan Cast

Sidharth leads the project alongside Tamannaah, who plays the female lead. The film also features Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Durgesh Kumar, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul in key roles.

The film is set to release theatrically in India on 25th September, 2026.

Earlier, the team had also launched a comic book titled The Legend of Vvaan to build excitement around the upcoming thriller and introduce audiences to the world of the film.

Sidharth was last seen in Param Sundari, while Tamannaah featured in the Prime show Do You Wanna Partner.