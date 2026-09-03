Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia To Have Steamy Kissing Scene In The Vvaan? Here's Truth Behind Viral Video

Fact Check: Sidharth Malhotra And Tamannaah Bhatia's Viral Video Is AI-Generated | Instagram / X (Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan is all set to release on September 25, 2026, and a few days ago, the film's teaser was released. On Thursday, the makers are all set to unveil the first song of the movie, titled Samjho Na, and a promo of the track was released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, another video of Sidharth and Tamannaah has made it to social media, in which the actors are seen kissing each other passionately. The video has grabbed everyone's attention, but the truth is that it is not a real video, but an AI-generated clip.

Watch the video below...

Tamannaah, did you really do this with #SidharthMalhotra ? 😳 I’m honestly shocked!



Kiara Advani with #Yash in Toxic vs Sidharth Malhotra with Tamannaah Bhatia in #THEVVAAN — a KISSING COMPETITION? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5sf69BMiTC — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) September 2, 2026

The video was made using Grok AI, as its logo is visible on the clip.

Netizens React To Sidharth And Tamannaah's Viral Kissing Scene Video

Netizens quickly noted that the video is AI-generated. A netizen tweeted, "This post is a prime example of how not to use the internet. Incels are making an AI-generated video of Sidharth Malhotra kissing Tamannaah Bhatia, which is already wrong. They’re framing it as Sidharth 'taking revenge' on Kiara Advani because her movie had multiple bold and intimate scenes with Yash (sic)."

Another fan tweeted, "All scenes are fake (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "Bhai yeh kissing competition nahi, AI generation competition hai (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, till now, neither the actors nor the makers have shared any statement or clarification about the viral video.

The Vvaan Release Date

The Vvaan was slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026. It was supposed to clash at the box office with Toxic (August 26, 2026) during the same weekend. However, the makers later pushed the release date, and it will now hit the big screens on September 25, 2026.

Fans of Sidharth and Tamannaah are looking forward to watching the movie.