'Woh Kaun Hai...': Annu Kapoor Says He Won't Recognise Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Sidharth Malhotra If They Come In Front Of Him

Annu Kapoor Talks About Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Sidharth Malhotra | Facebook / Instagram

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is known for his controversial statements in interviews, and now he has once again made it to the headlines because of one of his statements in a podcast. Kapoor mentioned that he doesn't know who Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra are. However, he further clarified that he knows Ranbir because he is Rishi Kapoor's son, but he hasn't seen his work yet.

In a podcast with Bhanu Pathak, when asked about Ranbir, Ranveer, and Sidharth, the veteran actor said, "Na shakal se jaanta hoon, naa personally jaanta hoon, mere saamne aa jaye toh mujhe pata bhi nahi hai. Woh kaun hai, mujhe malum bhi nahi hai (I don't know them by sight, I don't know them personally, and I wouldn't even know them if they appeared in front of me. I don't even know who they are)."

When probed about it, he clarified that he knows Ranbir. Kapoor said, "Ranbir toh Rishi Kapoor ka ladka hai na, isliye main jaana hoon. Aur baaki maine unka kaam kabhi dekha nahi hai. Woh kaise bolte hai, kaise khade rehte hai, mujhe kya maalum (Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor's son, so I know. But I've never seen his work. How he speaks, how he stands, I don't know)."

Earlier Controversial Statements

Well, we wonder what Ranbir, Ranveer, and Sidharth have to say about Kapoor's statement. Earlier, the veteran had made it to the headlines because of his statements on Tamannaah Bhatia and Sai Pallavi.

Annu Kapoor Movies

With a career of more than four decades, Kapoor has been a part of many famous movies like Mandi, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Mr. India, Tezaab, ChaalBaaz, Ram Lakhan, Darr, Om Jai Jagadish, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB 2, Dream Girl franchise, and others.

He was last seen in Uttar Da Puttar, which was released in July this year.