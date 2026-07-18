Annu Kapoor Questions Sai Pallavi's Casting As Sita In Ramayana Ahead Of Trailer Release: 'Sochiye Kisko Role Diya Hai...'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has reacted to the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, questioning Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita. Ahead of the film's trailer release, Kapoor shared his views on the highly anticipated project and expressed his thoughts on the importance of casting for a character as revered as Mata Sita.

Questions Sai Pallavi's Casting As Sita In Ramayana

Speaking about the film, Annu said that the makers could surpass Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan in terms of technology and visual presentation. However, he raised questions about the choice of actor for the role of Sita.

He told Times Now, "Kya banayenge? Jo banayenge, vo Ramanand Sagar ki Ramayan ko technologically bohot showbaazi kar denge. Lekin uske baad aap ye sochiye ki kisko aapne Sita ka role diya hai? Sita Maa hai."

Kapoor further highlighted the religious significance of Lord Ram and Sita for many people in India, adding that the casting of such iconic characters carries great responsibility. He asked audiences to consider the choice of actor playing the role of Mata Sita once the film arrives.

As of now, the makers have only unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi's appearance as Sita remains under wraps.

Annu Kapoor Says He Doesn't Know Nitesh Tiwai

When asked whether he disagreed with the film's casting choices, Kapoor also reacted to director Nitesh Tiwari, stating that he was not familiar with him. "Aap jiska naam le rahe ho usko jaanta bhi nahi hoon main. Kaun hai? Kya karte hai? Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi," he said.

Ramayana Trailer Release

The trailer of Ramayana will premiere worldwide on July 24, 2026. Before that, the makers are set to unveil the trailer at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18, with the cast and creators in attendance.

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part One is slated to release in theaters in October 2026, with the second part arriving in 2027, and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.