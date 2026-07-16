Ranbir Kapoor To Attend Ramayana Trailer Launch Event In Delhi Despite Conjunctivitis: Report

Ranbir Kapoor Gets Conjunctivitis? | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 is all set to be launched at a grand event at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, reportedly on July 18, 2026. The film's trailer will be out digitally on July 24. Now, according to a report, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the role of Lord Ram in the film, has conjunctivitis. However, he will attend the trailer launch event.

A source told India Today, "Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too." The source added that the actor may be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were spotted at an eye clinic a few days ago. So, maybe the former's conjunctivitis was the reason behind their visit. Also, on social media, people were questioning RK's absence from Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan's wedding. So, it looks like, because of the conjunctivitis, Ranbir and Raha were not spotted at the wedding.

Ramayana Part 1 Trailer

According to reports, the Ramayana Part 1 trailer has been certified 'U' by the Central Board of Film Certification. There are two trailers that have been certified. While one is four minutes long, the other is 4 minutes 15 seconds long. It will be interesting to see which trailer will be launched first.

Ramayana Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first part of the movie will hit the big screens on Diwali this year, and Part 2 will be released on Diwali next year.

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Ranbir, the movie stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and others. Ramayana has an amazing star cast, so the expectations from it are quite high. It will be interesting to see how the movies turn out to be.